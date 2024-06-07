Texas Department of Public Safety: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says they have found a group of 19 illegal immigrants stashed in an 18-wheeler.

The discovery was made Tuesday in Webb County near Laredo.

One of the immigrants had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

DPS spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez wrote on X :

“Troopers and Special Agents stopped a Peterbilt truck and a Dodge Ram pickup on IH-35 in Webb County. The driver of the Peterbilt, from Tomball, Texas, consented to a search of the truck. 19 illegal immigrants from Mexico were discovered concealed inside the cab area, including one suffering from heat exhaustion. The driver of the Dodge Ram, of Jarrell, Texas, had been escorting the Peterbilt. Both drivers were arrested and charged with smuggling of persons.”

The immigrants have been turned over to the Border Patrol to be processed.

Another large group of illegal immigrants had been found in a stash house in Bexar County Thursday. 11 of the immigrants had to be hospitalized and 7 people were arrested.