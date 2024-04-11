Texas deploys more than 100 miles of razor wire along southern border

Razor wire is seen near the Rio Grande at Shelby Park on February 3, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. The park has been occupied by members of Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety. Border Patrol has been kept out of the park after agents tried to cut razor wire to access migrants who needed help. (Photo by SERGIO FLORES / AFP) (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As the state of Texas continues to stand its ground against the White House during the crisis along the southern border, more razor wire is being laid out.

Governor Greg Abbott maintains the Lone Star State has no choice as thousands of illegal immigrants continue to cross the border.

“Congress had already passed three laws on the books before Joe Biden took office,” said Governor Abbott. “One that requires the President to deny illegal entry, another to detain anybody who does enter illegally, and three is to build a border barrier. Because President Biden is doing none of those, that’s why all of these people are coming in including terrorists, both known and unknown. It’s frustrating and astonishing that what Texas is trying to do is enforce those three laws passed by Congress, and because of this, Joe Biden is trying to sue us.”

For now, the battle against U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents over the placement of the razor wire appears to be halted.

The next development Governor Abbott is waiting for is what decision will be made by a federal appeals court regarding SB 4, the new law allowing Texas and local police to arrest and deport illegal immigrants.

Operation Lone Star continues, and the Office of Governor Abbott is releasing current numbers.

Texas has also transported:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 41,000 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 33,700 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,400 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 17,500 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 1,500 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 506,500 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 41,200 criminal arrests, with more than 36,700 felony charges.

Texas law enforcement has seized over 471 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.