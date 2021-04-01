      Weather Alert

Texas deputy expected to recover after shot in traffic stop

Associated Press
Apr 1, 2021 @ 4:18am
Photo: MGN

BIG WELLS, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a South Texas deputy was expected to make a full recovery after he was shot during a traffic stop.

In a Facebook post, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd says that Deputy Joshua Garcia was questioning Rocky Carrizales during a traffic stop near Big Wells Tuesday evening when the suspect began firing at the officer.

Boyd says the deputy was hit in the lower abdomen but was in stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio.

Carrizales was arrested after he tried to flee the scene and crashed his vehicle. Carrizales was wanted on a federal warrant.

TAGS
Deputy Joshua Garcia shot Dimmit County texas
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas