Texas DMV Centers closed Friday due to system failure

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A system outage is causing the closure of all 16 Texas Department of Motor Vehicle Offices Friday.

Texas DMV has released a statement alerting residents that all online and in-person vehicle related services, including county tax offices and registration renewals are not available.

The outage is impacting DMV services at grocery stores, title offices and auto dealerships as well.

You won’t be able to purchase specialty license plates during the outage.

However, driver’s license services provided by Texas DPS are available.

Texas DPS will send out updates as they become available.