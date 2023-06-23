KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas DMV Centers closed Friday due to system failure

By Don Morgan
June 23, 2023 9:26AM CDT
Share
Texas DMV Centers closed Friday due to system failure
Photo: Texas DMV Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A system outage is causing the closure of all 16 Texas Department of Motor Vehicle Offices Friday.

Texas DMV has released a statement alerting  residents that all online and in-person vehicle related services, including county tax offices and registration renewals are not available.

The outage is impacting DMV services at grocery stores, title offices and auto dealerships as well.

You won’t be able to purchase specialty license plates during the outage.

However, driver’s license services provided by Texas DPS are available.

Texas DPS will send out updates as they become available.

More about:
system outage
texas
Texas Department of Motor Vehicles

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Heat Advisory continues through Friday
2

Man shot dead at West Side house party identified
3

Man arrested after police chase, drug bust on Northeast Side
4

Schertz Police release identity of body found on IH-35 access road
5

Identity of construction worker killed in workplace accident on San Antonio's West Side released by Bexar County Medical Examiner