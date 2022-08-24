Texas DPS adding two men to 10 Most Wanted list

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is adding two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists, one from Dallas and the other from Austin.

Erick Martinez, 34, has been wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office since September 2021. He was convicted of 17 counts of sexual assault of a child, and numerous other charges, in 2011. In June 2020, he was arrested by Dallas police and charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of failure to comply with sex offender’s registration requirements. He subsequently bonded out of jail.

Martinez is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his right arm and scars on his head, both arms and right hand. In addition to Dallas, he also has ties to El Paso. He is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Williams Eugene Bird, 54, has been wanted since October 2021 by the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation. Bird has previous convictions for indecency with a child by exposure involving a 10-year-old girl and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Bird is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, back and both arms and he occasionally wears glasses. In addition to Austin, he also has ties to Bastrop and Kempner.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Martinez’s arrest and up to $3,000 for information leading to Bird’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Authorities urge you not to engage these men as they are considered armed and dangerous.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: