Texas DPS continues AMBER Alert for two children missing in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police continue their search for two children after an AMBER Alert was issued on Friday.

Investigators are asking for help in locating two-year-old Zylah Faulks and nine-year-old Kamil Brown-Sykes. The description of both children can be seen below, but there is no image of Faulks.

KSAT-TV reports 29-year-old Julio Najar-Trevino is a possible suspect in the abduction of the children.

Najar-Trevino is 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. According to the description, he has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen driving a gray 2008 Saturn Aura. The vehicle has a Texas plate number of SWS6018.

If you have any information on where these two children might be, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Texas Department of Public Safety-Amber Alert 05-27-2023