Texas DPS: Five dead after head-on collision in Comfort

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Five people are dead after a head-on collision between two cars in Comfort on Monday.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the wreck, and investigators say the crash happened when the driver of a white car ignored a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into a black car near the center line on Highway 87.

Four of the people killed were in the white car at the time of the crash.

No names have been released.

Deputies from Kendall County and Kerr County also responded to the scene.

Traffic was blocked for hours along the 900 block of Highway 87, which connects Comfort to Fredericksburg.

More details on the story will be given when possible.