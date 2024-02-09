KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas DPS: Human smuggler arrested, 4 illegal immigrants stopped

By Christian Blood
February 9, 2024 5:19PM CST
PHOTO – Texas Department of Public Safety (February 9, 2024

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Operation Lone Star continues as illegal immigrants continue to try crossing the border undocumented.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) is releasing dash cam and body cam footage of a high-speed chase and arrest of a man now charged with human smuggling in Eagle Pass.

A DPS Trooper tried to pull the SUV over, and it appeared to be coming to a stop along the shoulder of a rural road. But before the SUV came to a complete stop, the driver hit the gas and the chase was on.

The SUV would make a left turn before it finally stopped. The driver then gets out of the vehicle and starts to run as four other illegal aliens exit the vehicle and start running themselves.

The driver, identified as Jose Cortes of Eagle Pass, was chased down before the other occupants of the vehicle were also taken into custody.

Cortes is now charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify, unlawful carry of a firearm, and smuggling of persons.

The four illegal immigrants were turned over to the US Border Patrol.

