Texas DPS rescues 7-year-old child, stops human smuggler

By Christian Blood
December 4, 2023 5:00AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected human smuggler is facing charges after a car crashed into a barrier at Laughlin Air Force Base, near Del Rio.

Investigators say the driver, from Illinois, led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a high-speed chase in Kinney County, at one point reaching a speed of 110 miles per hour.

DPS says the chase came to an end in neighboring Val Verde County, at which point a 7-year-old child and five illegal immigrants were found. Each were handed over to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

The driver was charged with evading arrest, smuggling of persons, and smuggling of persons under the age of 18.

