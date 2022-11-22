Texas DPS to ramp up enforcement over Thanksgiving holiday

A police car stopping a vehicle at night.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One of the busiest weeks of travel is now underway, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is ramping up enforcement all over the Lone Star State.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will be increasing enforcement during the time period of Wednesday, November 23rd through Sunday, November 27th. Law enforcement will be paying close attention to driving while intoxicated, speeding, drivers not wearing seat belts and other infractions.

“As we head into a busy holiday season, we must remember to make safety the number one priority,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Obey all traffic laws, don’t drink and drive, put your phones down behind the wheel, and look out for each other. The message is the same every year, but it’s a message that can save lives.”

During the 2021 Thanksgiving enforcement effort, a total of 36,523 warnings and citations were issued, including 3,306 for speeding; 789 for driving without insurance; 377 for seat belt and child seat violations; and 170 violations for Move Over, Slow Down. Last year’s enforcement efforts also resulted in 225 felony arrests, 138 DWI arrests and 84 fugitive arrests.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the Thanksgiving holiday: