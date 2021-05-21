Texas DPS will have a higher presence on highways during Memorial Day weekend
DPS Patrol Car/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
The Texas Department of Public Safety announced today that highways in Texas will be more heavily monitored during a Memorial Day Click It or Ticket campaign that starts Monday.
The campaign will see an increased law enforcement presence through May 31.
“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”
Troopers will be on the look out for people driving while intoxicated, speeding and other traffic laws including the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law that states that drivers must change lanes or slow down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Officials said they have handed out citations for more than 5,600 violations of the Move Down, Slow Down law so far this year.
Officials said the department issued more than 27,000 total citations and warnings during Memorial Day Weekend in 2020.