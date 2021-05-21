      Weather Alert

Texas DPS will have a higher presence on highways during Memorial Day weekend

Katy Barber
May 21, 2021 @ 10:05am
DPS Patrol Car/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced today that highways in Texas will be more heavily monitored during a Memorial Day Click It or Ticket campaign that starts Monday.

The campaign will see an increased law enforcement presence through May 31.

“Roads across the state are getting busier as people begin summer travel,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “With Memorial Day at the end of the month, we encourage Texans, and visitors to our state, to focus on the intent of the day — remembering those who gave their lives serving our country. Honor those sacrifices by doing your part to stay safe on the road. Buckle your seat belt, obey all traffic laws and do not drink and drive.”

Troopers will be on the look out for people driving while intoxicated, speeding and other traffic laws including the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law that states that drivers must change lanes or slow down  for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Officials said they have handed out citations for more than 5,600 violations of the Move Down, Slow Down law so far this year.

Officials said the department issued more than 27,000 total citations and warnings during Memorial Day Weekend in 2020.

 

TAGS
Click It or Ticket texas dps
Popular Posts
Supreme Court declines case over racial slur in workplace
Trey's Take - How Far Are You Willing to Go to Keep Your Job, and Live A "Normal" Life?
Liberal Government Thinks Your Body Is Yours, Until They Want You To Do Something
Friday Five: Young Songs
Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area