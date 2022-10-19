KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Drag Brunch Raises So Many Questions

By Jack Riccardi
October 19, 2022 3:38PM CDT
Share

I’d like to say I’m bending over backwards, but that could be misinterpreted.

Why would you take your own child to a drag brunch? I am truly wondering.

It’s your place to raise your kid. It’s your decision to show him or her things, explain aspects of life and living, even to delve into lifestyles and choices that I wouldn’t be showing them.

But how is a drag brunch with filthy song lyrics and degrading behavior in any way educational or edifying? It’s not even the best representation of transsexualism.

What’s the thought process here?

More about:
550 KTSA
drag brunch
jack riccardi
Just A Minute
late afternoon show
San Antonio
Sara Gonzalez
The Blaze

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio hospital named No. 1 for the fourth straight year
2

Two teens, 14 and 15, shoot at two Bexar County homes; killing one, wounding another
3

San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal shooting, armed robbery
4

SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
5

Large fire burns off of Interstate 35 in New Braunfels