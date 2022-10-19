Texas Drag Brunch Raises So Many Questions

I’d like to say I’m bending over backwards, but that could be misinterpreted.

Why would you take your own child to a drag brunch? I am truly wondering.

It’s your place to raise your kid. It’s your decision to show him or her things, explain aspects of life and living, even to delve into lifestyles and choices that I wouldn’t be showing them.

But how is a drag brunch with filthy song lyrics and degrading behavior in any way educational or edifying? It’s not even the best representation of transsexualism.

What’s the thought process here?