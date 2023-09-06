Texas Driver’s License Offices closed Wednesday morning, reopening at noon

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nailing down an appointment at one of the state’s driver’s license offices can be a royal pain.

Some Texans are having to wait for weeks to get in and if you had an appointment scheduled for Wednesday morning, it’s been canceled.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says there’s an outage impacting the state’s driver’s license system.

So for those who were trying to renew or replace a driver’s license or state ID today, online or in person, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

DPS had conducted an update to their system over the Labor Day weekend, and has been experiencing problems ever since.

The offices are scheduled to re-open at noon Wednesday.