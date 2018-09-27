Texas executes inmate who tortured, drowned woman

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate, Troy Clark. Clark, the Texas inmate who taunted a jury to sentence him to death was executed Wednesday evening, Sept. 26, 2018, for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel. Clark was condemned for the May 1998 slaying of a former roommate, Christina Muse of Tyler. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) A 51-year-old Texas inmate has been executed for torturing and drowning an East Texas woman in his bathtub and then stuffing her body into a barrel.

Troy Clark received a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1998 death of 20-year-old Christina Muse of Tyler.

Clark had taunted a jury to sentence him to death during his trial, but later argued his trial attorneys failed to present evidence of his troubled childhood, which might have convinced jurors to spare his life.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles declined to recommend a commutation of Clark’s sentence.

Clark became the ninth prisoner put to death this year in Texas.