Texas executes man who intentionally ran over girlfriend with truck

ADDS HAS BEEN EXECUTED - FILE - This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Daniel Acker. Acker has been executed Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, for fatally running over his girlfriend. At least eight other Texas inmates have planned execution dates in the coming months. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP, File)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) – A 46-year-old Texas inmate has been executed for fatally running over his girlfriend in a jealous rage more than 18 years ago.

Daniel Acker received a lethal injection Thursday evening for the March 2000 slaying of Marquetta George of Sulphur Springs.

Prosecutors say Acker ran over George with his truck in rural northeast Texas because he believed she had been unfaithful to him.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Acker’s attorneys, who had argued the inmate was innocent of capital murder because his 32-year-old girlfriend’s fatal injuries were due to her decision to jump from his truck after he abducted her.

Acker is the second inmate executed in as many days in Texas, the nation’s busiest capital punishment state.