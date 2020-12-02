Texas extends date to renew vehicle registrations
Photo: KTSA News/Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It’s a new month and maybe you’ve noticed your vehicle registration has expired. You don’t have to rush over to the DMV to get it renewed.
Shutdowns and other restrictions are keeping people home and making it tough to get an appointment to renew your expired vehicle registration.
That’s why the state is extending the date for you to update yours.
This extension is part of the COVID-19 relief considerations and it lasts nine months beyond the expiration date.
But you still have to apply to get a new sticker that says 2021 on it.
You can do that online. The renewal system gives you a receipt to carry in your vehicle until your new sticker arrives.