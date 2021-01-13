Texas’ federal prosecutors tell potential protesters and rioters: “Don’t Mess With Texas”
Texas State Capitol (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
(Texas News Radio) — Texas’ four U.S. Attorneys warned those who sought to bring chaos or damage to the Texas State Capitol or other locations across the state that they will prosecuted.
U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas — which includes San Antonio, Austin, and El Paso — Gregg Sofer said it is a federal crime for anyone to cross state lines to commit a crime.
“During this time of polarized political discord, freedom of speech is an important right that must be safeguarded, but those who threaten to harm others, commit acts of violence, destroy property or attack law enforcement must be held accountable for their criminal behavior,” said U.S. Attorney Gregg N. Sofer. “Now, more than ever, we must respect the rule of law. The Texas United States Attorneys’ Offices along with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners will pursue federal charges against those who refuse to do so.”
Texans who commit these crimes against the state government will be subject to state laws.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased security around the state capitol with the legislature in session, armed in riot gear to protect against and dissuade those who seek to damage the capitol.