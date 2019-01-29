Texas finds flaws in list of 95K possible non-citizen voters
By Associated Press
Jan 29, 2019 @ 5:26 PM

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Elections chiefs in some Texas counties say state officials now are telling them there are problems with a list of 95,000 registered voters whose citizenship was questioned.
Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said Tuesday that state officials told her they discovered that some voters on the list had previously provided proof of citizenship.
Near Austin, Williamson County Election Administrator Chris Davis says the state also called him. He says there is a “significant” number of voters whose citizenship is no longer in question.
A spokesman for the Texas secretary of state’s office didn’t immediately return messages.
President Donald Trump seized on the Texas numbers over the weekend to renew his unsubstantiated claims of rampant voter fraud.

