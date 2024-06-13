KTSA KTSA Logo

Texas Flood, debut studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released 41 years ago

By Don Morgan
June 13, 2024 6:33AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas music legend was unleashed on the world 41 years ago today.

June 13, 1983, Epic Records released Texas Flood, the debut studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble.

While Stevie and the band were well-known in Texas and with fellow blues musicians, it was the album’s release that got them national attention.

The album was recorded in just two days with no overdubs at a studio owned by Jackson Browne with Stevie on guitar and vocals, Tommy Shannon on bass and Chris Layton on drums.

Texas Flood received mostly positive reviews in a number of trade magazines.

It peaked at #38 on the Billboard album charts and has sold more than 2 million copies, and received a couple of Grammy nominations.

In 2021, Texas Flood was inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame in recognition of it’s historical significance.

More about:
Music
Stevie Ray Vaughan
Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble
texas
Texas Flood

Popular Posts

1

Report: Candidate for Texas House arrested on DWI and weapons charges following early morning crash on I-10
2

Charlotte Nirenberg, mother of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, dies at 70
3

Former Rosario's Restaurant building on San Pedro purchased by TJ Beauty
4

Texas DPS: Two Texas residents arrested after 19 illegal immigrants found in truck in Webb County
5

Man stabbed during fight with girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, police say victim in critical condition