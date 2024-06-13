Texas Flood, debut studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble released 41 years ago

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Texas music legend was unleashed on the world 41 years ago today.

June 13, 1983, Epic Records released Texas Flood, the debut studio album by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble.

While Stevie and the band were well-known in Texas and with fellow blues musicians, it was the album’s release that got them national attention.

The album was recorded in just two days with no overdubs at a studio owned by Jackson Browne with Stevie on guitar and vocals, Tommy Shannon on bass and Chris Layton on drums.

Texas Flood received mostly positive reviews in a number of trade magazines.

It peaked at #38 on the Billboard album charts and has sold more than 2 million copies, and received a couple of Grammy nominations.

In 2021, Texas Flood was inducted in the Grammy Hall of Fame in recognition of it’s historical significance.