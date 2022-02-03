      Weather Alert

Texas Freeze: Closed roads around San Antonio and Bexar County

Katy Barber
Feb 3, 2022 @ 12:50pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Roads are closed around town because of ice and water on the roadways, city officials said today.

Here is a list of the roadways reported closed around town:

This list will be updated as more information becomes available. Last updated 3:15 p.m. 

Road closures through TxDOT San Antonio:

  • Flyover ramp on Hwy 281 and Loop 1604
  • Flyover ramp on Hwy 281 and Loop 410

Around the city, according to the City of San Antonio’s Street Closure map and social media pages:

  • I-35 Southbound at Weidner Road
  • 410 Eastbound and Hwy 281 North Flyover
  • Loop 1604 and I-10 Clover Leaf and Flyover
  • Loop 1604 and Hwy 281
  • I-10 Westbound from UTSA Blvd to Boerne Stage Road
  • Loop 1604 and UTSA Blvd
  • George Road from Hunters Bow to Northwest Military Highway
  • Dreamland from Vance Jackson to Westby
  • Leslie Road from 0 to Braun
  • Maltsberger Lane from Hwy 281 to Country Parkway
  • Gibbs-Sprawl Road from Rittiman Drive to Woodlake Parkway
  • Old Grissom Road from Grissom to 0
  • NE Entrance Road from Bitters to 0
  • Vance Jackson from Orsinger to Sunburst
  • Old Corpus Christi Road from Henderson Court to Graf Road
  • Comanche Crossing from Mission Canyon to Labrado
  • Southwell Road from Huebner to Encino Park
  • Seguin Road from I-35 North frontage road to Binz-Engleman
  • Unnamed Street at Austin Highway from Ira Lee to Holbrook
  • Lockhill Road from Oakland to White Bonnet

Road closures in Bexar County, according to bexarflood.org:

  • Alamo Heights
  • Comanche Cross
  • Maltsberger Lane
  • Old Grissom
  • Old O Conner
  • Pinn Road
  • Rodriguez
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Southwell
  • Weir at Cibolo Creek

