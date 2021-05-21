Texas gas prices climb as Memorial Day approaches
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The statewide average gas price in Texas continues it’s slow climb.
Drivers in the Lone Star State are seeing an average price of $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Sure, that’s only a penny over last week but it’s $1.18 more than what we were paying a year ago.
Texans are still seeing the 4th lowest gas prices in the country. The nationwide average is $3.04.
Daniel Armbruster at AAA Texas says the increase cam be attributed to an drastic increase in the demand for fuel as more people return to work and gear up for a Memorial Day road trip.
The auto club is predicting nearly 3 million Texans will hit the road next weekend.
“AAA forecasts a 60 percent jump in the number of Texans who will travel over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The majority of travelers will drive 50 miles or more away from home, which will likely lead to strong demand for gasoline compared to what we’ve seen over the past year.”
In San Antonio, the average gas price is up two cents in the past week, coming in at $2.68.