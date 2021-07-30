Texas gas prices remain among the lowest in the nation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As traveling by air becomes a bigger hassle, with constantly changing rules regarding masks and angry passengers, many Texans are choosing to take to the roads for their summer vacations.
That trend is having an impact on gas prices across the country, according to AAA Texas.
But even with the increased demand, Texans are still enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the country.
The auto club is out with their weekly survey of the price at the pump and it finds the statewide average is $2.83. That’s actually down a penny from last week but up 94 cents from last year.
In the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.24 per gallon, a 27 cent jump in the past week.
Drivers in San Antonio are paying the least at $2.74 per gallon. The Alamo City average is down 4 cents from last week.