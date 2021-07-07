      Weather Alert

Texas GOP backs off changes to Sunday voting before next try

Jul 7, 2021 @ 4:21am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ lieutenant governor says Republicans won’t revive changes to Sunday voting or wording that would have made it easier for judges to overturn elections.

Republican Dan Patrick tweeted Tuesday that neither measure will be included in a new elections bill when lawmakers return for a special session.

It will be their first time back at the Texas Capitol since Democrats in May staged a dramatic late-night walkout to block what had been one of America’s most restrictive voting measures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has demanded new elections laws and vetoed funding for the legislative branch after the walkout.

