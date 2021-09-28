      Weather Alert

Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under new maps

Associated Press
Sep 28, 2021 @ 3:58am

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas Republicans are trying to shore up their slipping dominance in America’s biggest red state with redrawn voting maps.

New Texas congressional districts offered Monday by GOP lawmakers would bolster Republicans’ chances of reclaiming control of the U.S. House in 2022.

Booming Texas was the big winner in new Census figures that show the state added nearly 4 million residents over the last decade, the vast majority of whom are Latino.

That skyrocketing growth made Texas the only state awarded two additional U.S. House seats, bringing its total to 38.

TAGS
redistricting maps texas
