Texas Gov. Abbott expands “Save our Seniors” program
Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott is expanding the “Save our Seniors” program, which is aimed at getting older Texans vaccinated against coronavirus.
Texas Health and Human Services Commission will partner with Medicare health plans, AARP, the Texas Employee Retirement System and the Texas Teachers Retirement System to launch a direct outreach effort. Through emails, phone calls and direct mail, they will encourage seniors to get vaccinated and provide them with the tools and information they need to receive the vaccine.
The Governor announced the new outreach partnership Thursday at a press conference in McAllen, one of the many communities participating in the Save Our Seniors program this week.
“With more vaccines on the way and more Texans eligible, we will continue to make tremendous progress to ensure that every Texan who wants a vaccine will get one,” said Abbott.
Through the Save Our Seniors program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinic in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors. Since the program was announced in February, 90 counties have participated or are actively participating and nearly 24,000 Texans have been vaccinated through the initiative.
With all adults becoming eligible for the vaccine March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has directed vaccine providers to prioritize people 80 years or older when scheduling appointments and accommodate anyone in that age group who shows up at a vaccination site, whether or not they have an appointment, by immediately moving them to the front of the line. Texans can call 2-1-1 to find out more information about getting a COVID-19 vaccine.