Texas Gov. Abbott lifting statewide mask mandate, opening businesses 100 percent
Gov. Greg Abbott visits Brooks City Base Jan. 26, 2021/Courtesy photo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Gov. Greg Abbott says it is time to open businesses 100 percent.
“Effective Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100 percent,” the governor said Tuesday.
He’s also lifting the COVID-19 state mandates next Wednesday, March 10, including the statewide mask order, with some exceptions.
“COVID still exists, but it is clear from recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, state mandates are no longer needed,” said Abbott.
His executive order lifting the pandemic restrictions does not apply to counties with high hospitalization rates, defined as “any Trauma Service Area that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity exceeds 15 percent.”
In those counties, county judges can implement mask requirements, but no penalty or jail time can be imposed. Capacity at businesses also can be rolled back to less than 50 percent of total occupancy.
You can read the governor’s order here:
developing story….