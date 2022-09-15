Texas Gov. Abbott sends 100 migrants to residence of VP Kamala Harris

Washington, USA- August 26th: Immigrants walk towards Union Station after arriving in Washington, DC on the morning of August 26th, 2022 after being bussed across the country from Texas, at the order of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is getting more specific in the busing of illegal immigrants out of Texas, this time sending a load of migrants to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a release, Governor Abbott’s Office says two busloads of illegal immigrants arrived at Harris’ residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. early Thursday morning. The buses dropped off 100 migrants from countries including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela.

The specific destination for these two buses comes after a recent trip to Houston, in which Harris denied that there is a crisis at the Texas-Mexico border.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years,” said Governor Abbott. “Our supposed Border Czar, Vice President Kamala Harris, has yet to even visit the border to see firsthand the impact of the open border policies she has helped implement, even going so far as to claim the border is ‘secure.’ Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border.”

Governor Abbott says he will continue busing illegal immigrants out of Texas until moves are made by the Biden Administration to secure the border.

In April, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

In August, the Governor added sanctuary cities New York City and Chicago as additional drop-off locations. Since beginning this busing strategy in the spring, over 10,000 migrants have been transported to the sanctuary cities.