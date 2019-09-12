Texas Gov. Greg Abbott suggests improving voluntary background checks for person-to-person gun sales
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, hold the first meeting of the Texas Safety Commission at the state capitol Aug. 22, 2019.
Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune
BY Cassandra Pollock
On the heels of two deadly mass shootings last month, Gov. Greg Abbott proposed a series of ideas to the Texas Legislature on Thursday aimed at keepings guns out of the hands of people who should not possess them — but stopped short of calling for mandatory background checks for person-to-person firearm sales.
Abbott’s Texas Safety Action report, released Thursday, elaborates on the governor’s eight executive orders he issues earlier this month, his office said. One of Abbott’s more notable recommendations to the Legislature includes a suggestion to “consider ways to make it easy, affordable, and beneficial for a private seller of firearms to voluntarily use background checks when selling firearms to strangers.”
That suggestion differs slightly from what Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Republican head of the Senate, has suggested in the aftermath of deadly shootings in El Paso and in Odessa and Midland. Person-to-person sales of firearms do not require background checks in Texas, but, after those two shootings, Patrick openly supported the idea of changing that.
“We must act with resolve in response to the despicable acts of violence in El Paso and Midland-Odessa, which follow on the heels of other mass-casualty events in Dallas, Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, and places outside of Texas. Every Texan has a role to play,” Abbott wrote in the report. “Together, we will ensure a safe and secure future for our state, while also upholding the constitutional rights of all Texans.”