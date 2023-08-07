Texas Gov Greg Abbott updates numbers in Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Despite pressure from some political opponents, Texas Governor Greg Abbott shows no sign of discontinuing Operation Lone Star.

The joint effort between the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) started in March 2021, and new numbers show what Governor Abbott has previously described as a crisis at the border. The effort is focused on preventing, detecting, and interdicting transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry, according to Governor Abbott.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 401,900 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 32,400 criminal arrests, with more than 29,600 felony charges reported. In the fight against fentanyl, Texas law enforcement has seized over 422 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:

Over 10,600 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 10,900 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 4,600 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 2,100 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 440 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 240 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Last week, Governor Abbott thanked Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for deploying National Guard members from the Sooner State to the Texas-Mexico Border in support of Operation Lone Star’s mission to secure the border. In a tweet shared last Monday, Governor Abbott said that President Biden’s border crisis has made every state a border state.

Oklahoma is teaming up with Texas to help hold the line against Biden’s border crisis. Thank you, @GovStitt. Biden’s border crisis has made every state a border state. Proud to have the support of fellow Governors as Texas continues to step up.https://t.co/DfkqqIGjTB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 31, 2023

A teenage human smuggler is now in custody after DPS troopers were led on a high-speed chase through the city of Penitas in Hidalgo County. After stopping, officers say the driver and two passengers bailed out and ran toward the brush.

After an extensive search, the 17-year-old driver from Mission was arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling of persons.

Investigators say two illegal immigrants from Honduras were apprehended and referred to Border Patrol.