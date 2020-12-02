Texas Governor announces COVID-19 distribution plan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allotting more than 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to the State of Texas for the month of December.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the vaccines should begin arriving in Texas the week of December 14th.
“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” said Abbott. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
They’ll be distributed to qualifying providers across the state who will administer the immunizations based on the Vaccine Distribution Principles developed by the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. Additional allotments could be made later this month and increased allotments are expected in January and the following months.