Texas governor appoints new state Supreme Court justice
Gov. Greg Abbott/Photo-Governor's office
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ governor appointed a new justice to the state Supreme Court Thursday, filling the vacant seat of a recently retired judge.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Rebeca Huddle to replace Justice Paul Green, who retired in August.
Huddle will serve through the end of 2022. If Green had retired 10 days earlier, it would have been up to Texas voters to choose his replacement.
Huddle is a Republican and formerly served as a justice on Texas’ first court of appeals.
She graduated from Stanford University and the University of Texas School of Law after growing up in El Paso, where her mother immigrated from Juarez, Mexico.