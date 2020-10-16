      Weather Alert

Texas governor appoints new state Supreme Court justice

Associated Press
Oct 16, 2020 @ 4:09am
Gov. Greg Abbott/Photo-Governor's office

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Texas’ governor appointed a new justice to the state Supreme Court Thursday, filling the vacant seat of a recently retired judge.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Rebeca Huddle to replace Justice Paul Green, who retired in August.

Huddle will serve through the end of 2022. If Green had retired 10 days earlier, it would have been up to Texas voters to choose his replacement.

Huddle is a Republican and formerly served as a justice on Texas’ first court of appeals.

She graduated from Stanford University and the University of Texas School of Law after growing up in El Paso, where her mother immigrated from Juarez, Mexico.

TAGS
Greg Abbott Rebecca Huddle supreme court texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming