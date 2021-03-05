Texas governor backs bill fighting social media censorship
Gov. Greg Abbot/Screen Grab
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Greg Abbott is joining the fight against social media censorship of conservative views.
At a news conference in Tyler Friday afternoon, Abbott announced his support for Senate Bill 12, which would prohibit social media sites, such as Facebook and Twitter, from blocking, banning, or otherwise discriminating against Texans based on their viewpoint.
“There is a dangerous movement that’s spreading across the country to try to silence conservative ideas and religious beliefs,” said Abbott. “Big techs’ efforts to silence conservative viewpoints is un-American, un-Texan, and pretty soon, it’s going to be against the law,” said Abbott.”
Abbott was accompanied by Sen. Bryan Hughes who’s sponsoring the measure.
Hughes likened social media platforms to “common carriers,” such as cell phone or cable companies.
“Just like AT&T can’t cut off my cell service because they don’t like a conversation we’re having, these folks should not be given that power,” said Hughes.
YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have banned people who have tried to cast doubt on the election of President Joe Biden. Abbott said Twitter and Facebook should not be allowed to violate free speech.
“Texas is taking a stand against big tech political censorship. We’re not going to allow it in the Lone Star State,” Abbott said.