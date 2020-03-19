Texas governor issues coronavirus executive order banning groups larger than 10, eating in restaurants statewide
Photo: Office of the Governor
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday restricting people from eating inside bars and restaurants and using gyms statewide.
Abbott said more than 140 people in Texas have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in 27 counties and at least three deaths.
The executive order mandates that every person in Texas avoid groups of at least 10 people. It mandates that people not eat inside bars and restaurants statewide, however, the governor said the use of drive-thrus and takeout is highly encouraged.
People will not be allowed to visit long-term care facilities like nursing homes unless critically necessary.
The order also dictates that all schools in the state be and remain closed for the duration of the order, though lessons should continue remotely.
The order takes effect at midnight Friday and runs through April 3rd, though it could be extended.
Abbott also stated this executive order is not a shelter-in-place order. Domestic travel within the state is unrestricted.
Offices and other businesses can remain open, but the governor is asking companies to allow and encourage people to work remotely.
VIEW THE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDER
VIEW THE PUBLIC HEALTH DECLARATION