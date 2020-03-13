Texas governor resists making calls on canceling events
Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t making decisions on canceling public gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
That comes eve as some local officials in Texas seek guidance and other governors in the U.S. are urging bans on big crowds.
Abbott says health officials are better suited to make the call and continued to hold that stance in a call Thursday with Texas mayors and county officials.
“The State of Texas continues to implement proactive strategies to respond to any and all new developments of COVID-19 and that includes collaborating with our local partners throughout Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Local jurisdictions are essential to our mission of protecting public health, and state agencies will continue to be in constant contact with local leaders to provide additional resources and the most up to date information. I am grateful for the responsiveness and cooperation of our mayors and county judges as we continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Together, we will continue to build on our response capabilities and implement proactive strategies that protect the health and safety of all Texans.”
Texas has more than two dozen cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Additional reporting by KTSA’s Dennis Foley