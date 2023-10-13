Governor Abbott vows to protect border, stop fentanyl, with more border wall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Governor Greg Abbott says the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard are doing the work to secure the border and stop smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas. They are also involved in finding, exposing, and stopping transnational criminal activity on the border.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 476,200 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 35,100 criminal arrests, with more than 32,000 felony charges reported. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 432 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused:

Over 12,500 migrants to Washington, D.C. since April 2022

Over 20,000 migrants to New York City since August 2022

Over 15,000 migrants to Chicago since August 2022

Over 3,200 migrants to Philadelphia since November 2022

Over 3,900 migrants to Denver since May 18

Over 980 migrants to Los Angeles since June 14

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps created by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden’s open border policies.

President Biden’s border crisis continues to allow deadly fentanyl to flood into communities across the nation, but Texas is raising awareness of the devastating crisis to save more innocent lives.

Thank you to those working around the clock to build the Texas border wall and help secure our border. pic.twitter.com/h8pQgrsa12 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 8, 2023

This inaugural Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas, the Governor urges all Texans to learn the signs of fentanyl poisonings and how to help prevent more deaths.

Governor Abbott signed a law earlier this year designating October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas.

Texas National Guard’s Swift Response Team patrol the Rio Grande River to detect and deter the illegal smuggling of narcotics, weapons, and migrants near Brownsville. Working with state and local law enforcement, the boat teams have extended capabilities within their respective zones to respond to transnational criminal activity.

“We’re a huge force multiplier out here with our boats,” said Sgt. Torres, squad leader, Swift Response Company. “For us, our main goal is to get that good traffic, the guys we don’t want to be here, those guys who are not going to do any good here.”

Texas National Guard soldiers on patrol recently identified a group of people with large packs in an area known as an illegal smuggling route. Working with law enforcement, soldiers helped apprehend three individuals and seize marijuana with a street value of more than $120,000. That same day, soldiers assigned to Task Force East stopped four individuals suspected of crossing illegally into Texas from Mexico.

The two incidents are part of nearly 900,000 total criminal events the Texas National Guard has encountered as part of Operation Lone Star since March 2021.