Texas governor, top health official urge quick vaccinations

Associated Press
Dec 29, 2020 @ 6:41pm
Photo; Office of the Governor

By JIM VERTUNO Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state’s top health official are urging vaccine providers not to hold any doses in reserve and to distribute them as quickly as possible. Texas is dealing with record-breaking numbers of virus patients in hospitals and new cases. State Health Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said Tuesday providers need to move quickly to vaccinate healthcare workers, people over 65 and other with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of death. He said no vaccine doses should be held back.

 

