      Weather Alert

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Associated Press
Sep 29, 2020 @ 5:21am

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has decided to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people in late December at a Fort Worth-area church.

Jack Wilson is a firearms instructor who trained the volunteer security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

He fatally shot Keith Thomas Kinnunen during a Dec. 29 service after he shot another security volunteer and a communion server.

The gunman was heading to the front of the sanctuary when Wilson fired a single fatal shot.

TAGS
Jack Wilson texas West Freeway Church of Christ
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming