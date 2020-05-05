Texas hair salons and barber shops can open May 8
Texas Governor Greg Abbott provides an update on the coronavirus outbreak and the state's handling of the potential spread of the disease on Feb. 27, 2020. Photo: Office of the Governor of Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced Texas hair salons, barber shops, tanning salons and nail salons can open this Friday, May 8, with some restrictions. Hair stylists will only be able to work with one customer at a time, and Abbott recommends that the businesses operate by appointment only. If they do take walk-ins, they must be able to keep customers at least six feet away from each other. If not, they will have to wait outside. The governor also recommends that stylists and customers wear masks.
Gyms will be allowed to reopen May 18 at 25 percent capacity. Customers will have to wear gloves that cover their entire hands and fingers when using the equipment and the equipment must be sanitized after each use. Workout facilities must maintain social distancing, and showers and locker rooms will remain closed.
Manufacturers and office buildings also will be allowed to open May 18 with restrictions, however the governor said he’s not ready to reopen bars. Abbott says his team is still working on ways to have safe distancing in bars.
As far as restaurants are concerned, the governor clarified that the 25-percent capacity restrictions apply to indoor seating only. However, they’ll still have to maintain a distance of 6 feet between tables on outdoor patios.
Developing story….check back for details