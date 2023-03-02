Texas has the cheapest gas in the US ahead of Spring Break travel

Pumping equipment gas at gas station. Close up of a hand holding fuel nozzle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The average price for regular unleaded in Texas is now $2.94 as travel demand gets ready for a spike during Spring Break.

According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the Lone Star State saw a three-cent drop over the last week, and the current average price is 37 cents less than what Texans were paying one year ago at this time.

“For the time being, drivers in Texas are seeing pump prices decrease in many areas,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “As many people prepare for spring break and summer travel – it is important to keep your vehicle well-maintained to optimize its fuel economy as well as prevent breakdowns.”

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed across Texas this week, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.23 per gallon while drivers in Corpus Christi are paying the least at $2.83 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.37, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and 29 cents less than the price per gallon at this time last year.

The higher fuel demand outlook from China along with the supply concerns from the Ukraine-Russia war continue to keep crude oil prices volatile. As a result, prices at the pump are once again mixed with some areas seeing decreases while others are paying more from last week. Inflation and higher interest rates are playing into market uncertainty as an economic slowdown weighs on the minds of analysts while demand for travel remains optimistic.

Texans are paying the lowest average price for regular unleaded in the nation, and you can see the entire breakdown by clicking here.

Meanwhile drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $4.88 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.