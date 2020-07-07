Texas High School Coaches Association cancels convention in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another convention scheduled for San Antonio is called off because of the pandemic.
This time it’s the Texas High School Coaches Association.
The organization posted on their website that after careful consideration and with regard to the COVID-19 climate in San Antonio, they will move the convention to an entirely virtual event instead.
They say they canceled due to the safety concerns of attendees, sponsors, vendors and staff.
Casandra Matej, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio says:
“This was not an easy decision for the association and its leadership, and we know from our decades-long relationship with THSCA how much they enjoy coming to our destination. While we feel we had gone above and beyond to ensure a very safe conference, we are in uncharted territory that is requiring difficult decisions for everyone.”
The convention was scheduled to take place July 19th to the 21st at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
The cancellation is another financial hit for the city’s convention industry.
Visit San Antonio reports 178-million-dollars has been lost this year because of the cancellation of 46 conventions.