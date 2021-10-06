Police searching for 18-year-old after shooting multiple people at North Texas High School

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of injuring four people at a high school in Arlington.
Police confirmed that four people were injured after a fight broke out on the second floor of Timberview High School when the shooting began around 9:15 a.m.
One person received minor injuries and three others were transported to a hospital. Police said the victims are three students and one adult.
Officials said 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins is the suspect in the incident and is currently on the run. Police said multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for him.
Students were locked in classrooms and offices while the school was on lockdown and students are being transported to a reunification center.
The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.
This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.