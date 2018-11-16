Texas hits a record low unemployment rate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to a record low last month, reaching it’s lowest level since the state began it’s unemployment data series in 1976.

It dipped to 3.7 percent in October, down from 3.8 percent in September.

The Texas economy added 32,300 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs in October. Annual employment growth for Texas was 3.1 percent in October. That marks 102 consecutive months of annual growth.

“These numbers highlight the strategic job creation efforts of our Texas employers, and provides our world-class workforce with career options in a variety of growing industries,” said Chair Ruth R. Hughs. “Texas is a state that always welcomes new employers and also supports our homegrown businesses, offering them the tools they need to succeed and build on our continued success as a global economic leader.”

October’s annual growth in the state’s Goods Producing industries was strong at 6.6 percent. Mining and Logging added 4,300 jobs. The Construction industry added 1,500 positions.

In Texas’ Service Providing sector, Trade, Transportation, and Utilities added 8,900 positions over the month, and led all industries in job growth for October. Also within this sector, Leisure and Hospitality added 8,700 jobs, followed by Education and Health Services which added 5,100.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate with a non-seasonally adjusted rate of 2.1 percent, followed by the Amarillo and the Odessa which had the second lowest with a rate of 2.5 percent. Austin-Round Rock, College Station- Bryan and Lubbock recorded the third lowest rate of 2.7 percent for October.

