Texas House committee backs budget plan with extra $9 billion for school finance, property tax reform
By The Texas Tribune
Mar 18, 2019 @ 1:59 PM
House Appropriations Chair John Zerwas is shown during a 2018 interview with The Texas Tribune. Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

BY Edgar Walters

A panel of House budget writers gave initial approval Monday to a budget that would spend $115 billion in state funds, including a $9 billion infusion of new funds for Texas public schools and property tax relief.

Now that the House Appropriations Committee has approved the 2020-21 spending plan, House Bill 1, the legislation moves to the floor of the 150-member House.

“I believe that we can all be very proud of the bill that you’ve all worked so hard on,” state Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican and the chamber’s chief budget writer, told fellow House Appropriations Committee members.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, was the committee’s lone no vote.

The budget plan would spend $2 billion from the state’s savings account, known as the Economic Stabilization Fund, which currently holds more than $11 billion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

