Texas House District 118 runoff election set for Nov. 2

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott set the date for the runoff election for House District 118 today.
The runoff will take place concurrently with the statewide election on eight constitutional amendments on November 2.
The HD 118 seat was vacated in August after Rep. Leo Pacheco resigned to take a position at San Antonio College to teach public administration.
The September 28 election results were Republican John Lujan with 41.53% of the vote and Democrat Frank Ramirez with 20.01% of the vote.
Since no candidate received at least 50% of the vote, the seat will be determined by the Nov. 2 runoff.
Early voting will begin Oct. 18.
