Texas HS soccer program profiled in new KENS 5 documentary

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas high school football has been featured in books, movies and television shows for years, but now high school soccer is stepping into the spotlight in a new documentary released Wednesday.

KENS 5 followed the boys soccer program at Gladys Porter Early College High School in Brownsville for a year as it chased another state championship – but no spoilers here.

‘Border Cowboys’ focuses on the players and coaches and the challenges they all face, both on and off the pitch.

“They gave us full access and one of the cool parts about this team is that they are a really successful, prominent powerhouse team in the state of Texas,” said KENS 5 sports anchor Nate Ryan.

The program at Porter High School also focuses on preparing the players for college and life after soccer.

You can check out ‘Border Cowboys’ on the new KENS 5 app, which also launched Wednesday.