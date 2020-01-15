      Weather Alert

Texas inmate faces execution for killing wife in 2005

Associated Press
Jan 15, 2020 @ 5:15am
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Gardner. Gardner a Texas inmate with a history of violence against women faces execution for fatally shooting his wife, who had repeatedly told friends and family she would never get out of her marriage alive. Gardner is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday Jan. 15, 2019 for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner.(Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

By JUAN A. LOZANO and MICHAEL GRACZYK Associated Press

A Texas inmate with a history of violence against women faces execution for fatally shooting his wife, who had feared she would never get out of her marriage alive.

John Gardner is set to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening for the January 2005 slaying of Tammy Gardner.

Prosecutors said the couple was getting divorced when Gardner broke into his wife’s North Texas home and shot her in the head.

She died two days later at a hospital.  The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied a petition by his attorneys to intervene in the case. His lawyers say no other appeals are planned.

