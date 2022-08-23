Texas is at the top of numerous categories in video gamer survey

Rear View of Gamer with Headset on Playing Online Video Games in Dark Room

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The state of Texas has no shortage of gaming interest, according to a new survey by Solitaire Bliss.

They surveyed 2,130 Americans in 39 of the 50 states from July 1–6, 2022. We will simply say that Texas is no longer only about football, barbecue and rodeos.

It turns out Texas tied with Michigan and Ohio in most time spent playing video games, with gamers in these states reporting an average of 17 hours spent each week playing video games.

But Texas was alone at the top with 86% of gamers responding saying they would lose sleep to keep playing games.

Around 60% of Texas gamers also said they would skip eating, if need be, to keep playing games.

Texas did not rank highly among states most likely to lie about time spent gaming or on the list of states where people reported playing video games at work.