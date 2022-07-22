Texas is least likely state for UFO sightings

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The state of Texas falls dead last in UFO sightings around the United States.
New numbers reported by the website Im-a-puzzle.com show that the Lone Star State has just over 19 UFO sightings per 100,000 residents since the year 2000.
The numbers were compiled through the National UFO Reporting Center, and they show people in Texas have reported just over 5,700 sightings since Y2K.
The state most likely to report UFO sightings is Washington with 88 sightings per 100,000 residents.
The month of July is the best month for UFO sightings with an average of 603 reported each year.