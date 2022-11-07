Texas is set for 2022 Midterms, Secretary of State Scott offers final thoughts

Midterm election 2022 in United States of America

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary of State John Scott is reaching out to voters just ahead of Tuesday’s voting as a reminder of what to expect.

“Remember that every election in Texas is conducted at the county level in all 254 Texas counties, with hard-working Elections Administrators, County Clerks and thousands of dedicated poll workers all working collaboratively to safeguard the integrity of the vote count. Be patient as county election officials work to report the results accurately over several hours throughout Election Night,” Secretary Scott said.

The 2022 Midterm Elections will get underway on Tuesday, November 8 with polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m.

You can find a list of polling locations in Bexar County by clicking here, and you will have numerous options as this is one of more than 80 Texas counties included in the Countywide Polling Place Program (CWPP) for this election cycle. Nearby Guadalupe, Comal and Kendall counties are also included in the program, which means that if you are registered to vote you can do so at any polling location in your county, as opposed to having to vote in a specific precinct.

Secretary Scott explains that all 254 Texas counties will turn in results from Early Voting just after the polls close, and then the remaining results will be tallied and posted. Results from ballots cast on or by Election Day are then reported gradually throughout the evening until 100% of precincts and polling places in all Texas counties have reported.

After the polls close, you can follow the results by clicking here.

Under Texas law, mail-in ballots postmarked by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day may be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th to be included in the final, official canvass of votes. Additionally, mail-in ballots cast by U.S. military members and U.S. citizens voting from overseas can be received by Monday, November 14th.

Under Texas law, voters who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. The acceptable forms of photo ID are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) (PDF) at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or a voter registration certificate.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

copy of or original current utility bill;

copy of or original bank statement;

copy of or original government check;

copy of or original paycheck; or

copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For other questions about voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections, you can locate your county elections office by clicking here.