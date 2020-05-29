      Weather Alert

Texas jail says guards didn’t notice inmate giving birth

Associated Press
May 29, 2020 @ 4:29am
DALLAS (AP) – Officials say a woman in a Texas jail surprised corrections officers this month by giving birth to a child in her cell without their knowledge.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jennifer Gabbert says the woman was alone in a Fort Worth jail cell on May 17 when she delivered the baby.

Gabbert says the woman “did not immediately disclose the birth, but the baby was soon discovered by a corrections officer.”

Both were taken to a hospital. She declined to identify the mother or say how she could have gone into labor without it coming to the guards’ attention.

